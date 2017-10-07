United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $117.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE UPS) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 2,828,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $120.80. United Parcel Service also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,546 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 417% compared to the average volume of 1,652 put options.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 417.18%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,402,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,352,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,387,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,295,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,666 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

