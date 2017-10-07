Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stake Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BidaskClub lowered Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) opened at 113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

