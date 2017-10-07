UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 295 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE ADP) opened at 113.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $390,256.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $669,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $67,289.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

