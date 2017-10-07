UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 38,430 Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LaSalle Hotel Properties worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,251,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,328,000 after buying an additional 1,393,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,874,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,254,000 after buying an additional 456,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,976,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,980,000 after buying an additional 902,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,579,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,534,000 after buying an additional 49,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,868,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) opened at 29.41 on Friday. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.94 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHO shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC).

