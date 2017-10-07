UBS AG (UBS) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Financial Review

UBS AG (NYSE: UBS) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get UBS AG alerts:

31.4% of UBS AG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS AG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UBS AG has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UBS AG pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. UBS AG pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UBS AG has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UBS AG and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS AG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Goldman Sachs BDC 1 4 3 0 2.25

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $22.18, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than UBS AG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS AG and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS AG $30.48 billion 2.09 $3.94 billion $1.06 16.14 Goldman Sachs BDC N/A N/A N/A $1.29 17.43

UBS AG has higher revenue and earnings than Goldman Sachs BDC. UBS AG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldman Sachs BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UBS AG and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS AG 11.09% 7.80% 0.46% Goldman Sachs BDC 35.73% 11.54% 6.67%

About UBS AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. The Company invests in illiquid securities, including debt and equity investments, of middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, unsecured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.