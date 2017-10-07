UBS AG set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Engie SA (EPA:GSZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €16.20 ($19.06) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Engie SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Engie SA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.70 ($17.29).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ubs-ag-reiterates-13-50-price-target-for-engie-sa-gsz.html.

Engie SA Company Profile

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Middle East, Asia and Africa; Global Gas & LNG, which includes exploration and production of gas and oil, procurement and routing of gas and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and supplying accounts in Europe; Infrastructures, which operates the transport, supply and storage of natural gas; and Energy Services, providing multi-technical services in the areas of engineering, installation or energy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.