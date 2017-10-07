Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Stake Held by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC maintained its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 11,607.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,183 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter valued at about $56,496,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 10.0% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,325,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,720,000 after acquiring an additional 575,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the second quarter valued at about $13,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 115.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 194,047 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti Networks Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Robert J. Pera sold 1,000,000 shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $61,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,278,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,038,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBNT shares. Vetr upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) Stake Held by QS Investors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ubiquiti-networks-inc-ubnt-stake-held-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ UBNT) opened at 56.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops performance networking technology for service providers and enterprises. The Company offers a portfolio of networking products and solutions. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.