U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Position Held by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,000 shares of the mining company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Silica Holdings worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 367,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 30.63 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.03 and a beta of 2.32.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Silica Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

U.S. Silica Holdings Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

