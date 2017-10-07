Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,179 shares. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post $5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

In other news, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $9,572,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

