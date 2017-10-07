Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.05% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 28,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,493,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 355,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) opened at 31.70 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $781.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.26 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Triumph Group

