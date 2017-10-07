Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 12,250 Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 77.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) opened at 58.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. BidaskClub raised Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

In related news, Director Gordon Ritter sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $278,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,640 shares of company stock worth $18,100,686 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

