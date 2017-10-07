TT International Raises Holdings in Monsanto Company (MON)

TT International boosted its stake in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the quarter. Monsanto comprises about 3.9% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TT International’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MON. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 265,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 304,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 19.4% during the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks grew its stake in shares of Monsanto by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 9,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monsanto Company (MON) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,853 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. Monsanto Company has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $120.50. Monsanto also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 63,484 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,793% compared to the typical volume of 3,354 put options.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Monsanto had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monsanto Company will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

MON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Monsanto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vetr raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

In other news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert T. Fraley sold 52,410 shares of Monsanto stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $6,181,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,910 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,439. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

