TT International Has $6.27 Million Position in Cosan Limited (CZZ)

TT International decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,923 shares during the quarter. Cosan Limited makes up 1.5% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TT International owned about 0.37% of Cosan Limited worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,185,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,445,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,408,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,193,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cosan Limited by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,683,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 175,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE CZZ) traded down 1.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,840 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 2.27. Cosan Limited has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

CZZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cosan Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cosan Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cosan Limited (Cosan) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Raizen Energia, Raizen Combustiveis, COMGAS, Cosan Logistica, Lubricants and Other business. The Company’s other business include other investments, in addition to the corporate activities. The Company offers Logistics services, including transportation, port loading and storage of sugar, leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons and other railway equipment, through its subsidiaries Rumo Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA (Rumo), logistic segment (Logistic).

