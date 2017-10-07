Trust Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 82.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.66.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

