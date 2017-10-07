Tristram Roberts Acquires 74,869 Shares of Barclays PLC (BARC) Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tristram Roberts bought 74,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £143,748.48 ($190,673.14).

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) opened at 190.20 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 164.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 267.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 32.44 billion.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tristram-roberts-acquires-74869-shares-of-barclays-plc-barc-stock.html.

BARC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.08) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.25) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.83 ($2.98).

About Barclays PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.