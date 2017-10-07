Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.26.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trinidad Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.80 to C$2.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/trinidad-drilling-ltd-tdg-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

Trinidad Drilling (TDG) opened at 1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Trinidad Drilling has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.77. The company’s market cap is $477.10 million.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinidad Drilling Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.