Transenterix (TRXC) vs. InspireMD (NSPR) Head to Head Analysis

Transenterix (NYSE: TRXC) and InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transenterix and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transenterix 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transenterix presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 87.07%. Given Transenterix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transenterix is more favorable than InspireMD.

Profitability

This table compares Transenterix and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transenterix -928.85% -49.16% -33.51% InspireMD -358.44% -136.76% -94.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transenterix and InspireMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transenterix $5.05 million 43.24 -$47.82 million N/A N/A InspireMD $2.00 million 1.51 -$8.37 million N/A N/A

InspireMD has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Transenterix.

Summary

Transenterix beats InspireMD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transenterix

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera. The system features advanced technology to enable surgeons with haptic feedback and the ability to move the camera through eye movement. The system replicates laparoscopic motion and integrates three-dimensional high definition (3DHD) vision technology. The ALF-X System also offers responsible economics to hospitals by offering robotic technology with reusable instruments. The SurgiBot System is designed as a single-incision, patient-side robotic-assisted surgery system. The Company also develops and manufactures laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focusing on the development and commercialization of its MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary disease. Its MicroNet, a micron mesh sleeve, is wrapped over a stent to provide embolic protection in stenting procedures. Its CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (CGuard EPS) combines its MicroNet and a self-expandable nitinol stent in a single device for use in carotid artery applications. Its MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS) is marketed for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions (bypass surgery). It markets and sells MGuard Prime EPS, a bare-metal cobalt-chromium based stent, for the treatment of coronary disease in the European Union. It is also developing a neurovascular flow diverter (NGuard), which is an endovascular device.

