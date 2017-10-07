Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Transdigm Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 6,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.19, for a total value of $1,525,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,242,437.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jorge Valladares sold 100 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $6,549,337. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $281.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.58.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) opened at 264.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.36. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.72 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $907.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.99 million. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post $12.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

