TRANSAT AT Inc (TRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Louis-Marie Beaulieu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.55 per share, with a total value of C$95,500.00.

Shares of TRANSAT AT (TRZ) remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,355 shares. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.51. TRANSAT AT has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

About TRANSAT AT

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator primarily in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats in approximately 50 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

