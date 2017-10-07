Traders Sell Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $158.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $196.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.64 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded up $7.35 for the day and closed at $463.40Specifically, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 10,986 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.17, for a total value of $5,165,287.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,941,232.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Landry sold 526 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.19, for a total value of $248,371.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,456.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,468 shares of company stock worth $42,312,448 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.90. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.62.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.
