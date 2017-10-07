Traders Sell Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $76.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $182.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Chevron Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron Corporation traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $118.58

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 150,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 131,798 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

