Traders Purchase Large Volume of Pfizer Call Options (PFE)

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 129% compared to the average daily volume of 10,577 call options.

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) opened at 36.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 67.0% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 107,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 92.7% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 80,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

