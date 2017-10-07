Traders Buy Large Volume of Marathon Oil Corporation Call Options (MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 569 call options.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.55 on Friday. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.52 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -2.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 20,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 25,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Marathon Oil Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Marathon Oil Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

