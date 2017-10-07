Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Tractor Supply Company alerts:

Tractor Supply (TSCO) traded down 2.24% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,946,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tractor-supply-company-tsco-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,519,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,696,000 after purchasing an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,790,000 after purchasing an additional 230,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,599.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,230,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,623,000 after purchasing an additional 480,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.