Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,900.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil Corp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Mike Rose bought 2,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,460.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$63,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.33 per share, with a total value of C$63,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.43 per share, with a total value of C$58,575.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,850.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Mike Rose bought 6,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.09 per share, with a total value of C$163,085.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE TOU) traded down 2.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 588,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Mike Rose Buys 1,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tourmaline-oil-corp-tou-insider-mike-rose-buys-1000-shares.html.

Several research firms have commented on TOU. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.