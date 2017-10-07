Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon Corporation (NASDAQ:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon Corporation alerts:

Topcon Corporation (TOPCF) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 285 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29. Topcon Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/topcon-corporation-topcf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon Corporation (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.