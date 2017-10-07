Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Position Cut by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.86% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. during the first quarter worth $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 2.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 165,937 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $36.26 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post ($3.02) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,498. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders. The companys lead program focuses on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that is characterized by chronic disability, inadequate treatment options, high utilization of healthcare services, and economic burden.

