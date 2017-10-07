TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management Inc.

SSI Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 165,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.60 on Friday. TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

