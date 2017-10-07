Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken Company (The) were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Timken Company (The) by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Timken Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken Company (The) alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/timken-company-the-tkr-position-reduced-by-profund-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) opened at 49.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.41. Timken Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $51.75.

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.50 million. Timken Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Timken Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Timken Company (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Timken Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Timken Company (The) Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.