Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities lowered shares of Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

TTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tile Shop Hldgs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ TTS) opened at 8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Tile Shop Hldgs has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tile Shop Hldgs had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Tile Shop Hldgs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Hldgs will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tile Shop Hldgs news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop Hldgs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 159,000 shares of Tile Shop Hldgs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $2,294,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 435,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,152.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,710,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 300.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 263,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 558.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs by 16.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 856,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 121,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Hldgs Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

