TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNH. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 151,710 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) opened at 19.38 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-increases-position-in-senior-housing-properties-trust-snh.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNH shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.