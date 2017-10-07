TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-increases-holdings-in-retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai.html.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $65,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,466.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE RPAI) opened at 13.27 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.81 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Retail Properties of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.