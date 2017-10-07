TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 92,750 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,750 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Terreno Realty Corporation worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the first quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 7.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 2,018.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 146,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) opened at 36.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty Corporation had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Terreno Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.50) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

