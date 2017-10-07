Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.06 Million Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ AMED) opened at 52.75 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $65.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $737,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

