Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.07% of Atkore International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 94.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 619,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 295.9% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 614,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 459,600 shares during the period.

Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) opened at 19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

