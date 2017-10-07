Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) opened at 3.89 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company’s market cap is $608.42 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Get Antares Pharma Inc. alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thomas J. Garrity Sells 30,000 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/thomas-j-garrity-sells-30000-shares-of-antares-pharma-inc-atrs-stock.html.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,131 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,188,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 816,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,113 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 602,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,186,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,144 shares during the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. Its subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injector system suitable for branded and generic injectable drugs in unit dose containers, reusable needle-free spring-action injector devices, and disposable multi-use pen injectors for use with cartridges.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.