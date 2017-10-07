The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

NAVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised The Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on The Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Navigators Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The Navigators Group (NAVG) opened at 59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The Navigators Group has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.79.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.82 million. The Navigators Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.86%. The Navigators Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Navigators Group will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. The Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Roberts acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $74,917.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,450.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP R Scott Eisdorfer sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $618,785.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,880. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Navigators Group by 94,039.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,369 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group by 129.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,069,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 603,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 286,756 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

