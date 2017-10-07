The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) traded down 0.09% on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,906 shares. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $76.76 and a one year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Waldron LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 376.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

