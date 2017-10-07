The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) opened at 97.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $100.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post $5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, insider John C. Roche sold 17,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 20,960 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $2,040,036.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,630 shares of company stock worth $4,913,611. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

