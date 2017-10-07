First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Stake Lessened by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/the-hain-celestial-group-inc-hain-stake-lessened-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa.html.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. 1,102,998 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.