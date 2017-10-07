The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Get The Carlyle Group L.P. alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) traded down 1.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 434,060 shares. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.84.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $908.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/the-carlyle-group-l-p-cg-downgraded-to-hold-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

In related news, Director Edward J. Mathias sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $140,101.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,114 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,776.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group L.P.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.