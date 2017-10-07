The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vetr upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.77 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) opened at 33.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $35.09.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

