Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ TCBI) traded down 0.23% on Wednesday, hitting $85.60. 241,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $93.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post $4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,206.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

