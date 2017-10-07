Texan Capital Management Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Texan Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Texan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Texan Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,075.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,020.52 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $967.93 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,057.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/texan-capital-management-grows-holdings-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) traded up 0.86% on Friday, hitting $993.64. 1,553,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $947.52 and its 200-day moving average is $937.02. The company has a market cap of $688.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $743.59 and a one year high of $1,008.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.