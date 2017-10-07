Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,775,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221,695 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited accounts for about 4.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited worth $191,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) traded up 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,658,567 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $45.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 29,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.36%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

