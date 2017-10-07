Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Position Raised by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,992,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,451 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited makes up about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited worth $99,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 0.4% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 19,658,567 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company’s market cap is $16.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $45.85. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 29,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 231% compared to the typical volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is currently -15.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

