Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

“Shares of TEVA are under pressure in the wake of the FDA’s approval of Mylan’s ANDA for generic copaxone 3x/week & 20 mg/ml QD injection. Teva has a press release estimating the impact of the two launches to its 4Q earnings of at least $0.25. Our estimates are under review but our Hold remaining remains in-effect. We had anticipated generic copaxone (3x) but not until 2018.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEVA. BidaskClub raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Vetr lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.27 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE TEVA) opened at 15.94 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.20 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 29,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the typical volume of 8,957 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is presently -15.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 74.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

