Tetra Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tetra Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.3344375049104 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Tetra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE TTI) opened at 2.73 on Friday. Tetra Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $316.40 million.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

