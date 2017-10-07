TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TESSCO Technologies earned a news impact score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6514149818363 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get TESSCO Technologies Incorporated alerts:

Shares of TESSCO Technologies (TESS) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.20. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/tessco-technologies-tess-getting-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers the product and value chain solutions to organizations responsible for building, operating, maintaining and reselling cellular, mobile communications, wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi), machine-to-machine, Internet of Things and wireless backhaul systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.