Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Given Market Perform Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Vetr cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $371.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $411.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 0.44% on Tuesday, reaching $356.88. 4,297,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tesla has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.19 and its 200 day moving average is $334.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.56 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post ($6.28) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.20, for a total transaction of $777,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,584 shares in the company, valued at $56,329,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total value of $15,240,299.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,111 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,446 shares of company stock worth $17,504,929. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,450,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,804,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 117.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366,400 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,625,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,792,025,000 after purchasing an additional 336,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,251,890,000 after purchasing an additional 292,602 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

